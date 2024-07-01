NIP, CNIE : à quoi rime "tout ce tralala" ?

Ils ont cru qu’avec la biométrisation de la Carte d'identité (CNI) et du passeport, la procédure visant à leur établissement serait moins difficile et, surtout, demanderait moins de paperasse.

Pourtant, à la vérité des faits, les internautes se sentent bien loin de l’idéal promis. Avec l’établissement du Numéro d’identification personnel (NIP), censé être le catalyseur des données personnelles, l’on s’imaginait déjà oublier les tracas des photocopies.

Si l’idée est d’aboutir à la mémorisation et au traitement des empreintes digitales, des photographies numérisées de ces demandeurs, pour éviter toute fraude ou manipulation de tout genre, d’aucuns estiment que la documentation sollicitée par l’entité émettrice de la pièce d’identité ne facilite pas la tâche aux usages.

"Le NIP sert à quoi si on doit encore présenter l'acte de naissance légalisé et la demande de la carte ? Pourquoi tout ce tralala ? On ne pouvait pas remplir ces informations quand on est venu faire le NIP ? La numérisation des données est censée nous faciliter la vie, pas nous la compliquer, sans compter le coût de toute cette procédure ", s’interroge Khalil Régis Otsouna sur sa page Facebook.

Des interrogations partagées par bon nombre d’internautes qui ne comprennent pas les demandes constantes des mêmes documents pour des pièces d’identité voisines, sinon similaires.

Hans NDONG MEBALE

Libreville/Gabon