Limogeage du DGBFIP : "L'Appel d'Angondjé" demande des comptes

Le pouvoir déchu, incarné par le "système Bongo-PDG", ne finit pas de susciter l'antipathie voire le courroux de nombreux Gabonais.

Dernier exemple en date, la sortie de "L’Appel d'Angondjé", un regroupement de partis politiques se positionnant en "sentinelle de la Transition". Vendredi dernier, à l'occasion de leur rendez-vous avec la presse, en passe de devenir hebdomadaire, ledit regroupement a déploré, une fois de plus, la déliquescence de l'État.

"La séquence transitionnelle que nous traversons actuellement est une opportunité historique pour nous débarrasser définitivement du système Bongo-PDG", a déclaré Joachim Pambou Mbatchi, porte-parole de ladite plateforme. Avant d'ajouter : "La justice sociale, c’est notre lutte, notre projet ambitieux et urgent. Nous devons remettre le Gabon en ordre et la loi doit être ferme avec tous les délinquants."

Actualité oblige, Joachim Pambou Mbatchi et les siens sont en phase avec le communiqué n° 62 du Comité pour la transition et la restaura- tion des institutions (CTRI). "Comment peut-on vouloir contenir les dérives et éviter le développement des extrêmes lorsque les réseaux sociaux et la rumeur constituent les seuls canaux d’information par lesquels les citoyens sont informés", s'interroge "L'Appel d'Angondjé".

Les récents limogeages du directeur général du Budget et de celui du Commandant en charge des services d'interventions spéciales de la Grade Républicaine, deux personnalités dit-on proches du président de la Transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, n'ont pas été occultés.

"CTRI agissez sur les dérives langagières et irresponsables de ceux qui menacent notre vivre ensemble. Appliquez et faites exécuter la loi sur les soupçons de malversation financière autour de l’ex-directeur général du budget et clarifiez les raisons des changements intervenus à la direc- tion des services d’interventions spéciales de la garde républicaine", interpellent Mbatchi et les siens.

Yannick Franz IGOHO

Libreville/Gabon