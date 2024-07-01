Limogeage du DGBFIP : "L'Appel d'Angondjé" demande des comptes

Le pouvoir déchu, incarné par le "système Bongo-PDG", ne finit pas de susciter l'antipathie voire le courroux de nombreux Gabonais.
Dernier exemple en date, la sortie de "L’Appel d'Angondjé", un regroupement de partis politiques se positionnant en "sentinelle de la Transition". Vendredi dernier, à l'occasion de leur rendez-vous avec la presse, en passe de devenir hebdomadaire, ledit regroupement a déploré, une fois de plus, la déliquescence de l'État.
"La séquence transitionnelle que nous traversons actuellement est une opportunité historique pour nous débarrasser définitivement du système Bongo-PDG", a déclaré Joachim Pambou Mbatchi, porte-parole de ladite plateforme. Avant d'ajouter : "La justice sociale, c’est notre lutte, notre projet ambitieux et urgent. Nous devons remettre le Gabon en ordre et la loi doit être ferme avec tous les délinquants."
Actualité oblige, Joachim Pambou Mbatchi et les siens sont en phase avec le communiqué n° 62 du Comité pour la transition et la restaura- tion des institutions (CTRI). "Comment peut-on vouloir contenir les dérives et éviter le développement des extrêmes lorsque les réseaux sociaux et la rumeur constituent les seuls canaux d’information par lesquels les citoyens sont informés", s'interroge "L'Appel d'Angondjé".
Les récents limogeages du directeur général du Budget et de celui du Commandant en charge des services d'interventions spéciales de la Grade Républicaine, deux personnalités dit-on proches du président de la Transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, n'ont pas été occultés.
"CTRI agissez sur les dérives langagières et irresponsables de ceux qui menacent notre vivre ensemble. Appliquez et faites exécuter la loi sur les soupçons de malversation financière autour de l’ex-directeur général du budget et clarifiez les raisons des changements intervenus à la direc- tion des services d’interventions spéciales de la garde républicaine", interpellent Mbatchi et les siens.
Yannick Franz IGOHO
Libreville/Gabon
The Advantages and drawbacks of Mass Posting on Social networking
Social media marketing has grown to be an integral aspect of contemporary digital promoting strategies for corporations of all measurements. A person tactic which includes attained reputation recently is mass putting up – the exercise of publishing exactly the same articles throughout numerous social media platforms at the same time. Though mass posting can provide some pros, it also includes possible downsides that businesses ought to cautiously look at.
https://www.ofurea.com/blog/212772/link-promotion/ Everything about captcha service
Execs of Mass Submitting:
Amplified Arrive at: By sharing information on multiple platforms without delay, firms can significantly develop their access and expose their messages to some wider viewers. This can be particularly valuable for corporations endeavoring to Establish brand consciousness or endorse a fresh service or product.
Time-Saving: Building one of a kind content material for each social media System may be time-consuming and source-intense. Mass posting will allow firms to streamline their articles development process, saving valuable effort and time.
https://cs.xuxingdianzikeji.com/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=62479 Xevil
Steady Messaging: With mass publishing, companies can make certain that their concept stays reliable throughout all platforms, lowering the risk of inconsistencies or blended messaging.
Negatives of Mass Putting up:
Lack of Platform Optimization: Diverse social media platforms have one of a kind formatting specifications, viewers Choices, and engagement styles. Mass putting up may end up in written content that's not optimized for every platform, potentially resulting in decrease engagement along with a subpar person experience.
Lowered Personalization: Mass submitting can make it difficult to tailor material to the precise wants and Choices of each and every platform's audience. This may lead to a much less individualized and less participating working experience for followers.
Probable for Over-Saturation: If not carried out strategically, mass putting up can cause in excess of-saturation, where audiences truly feel bombarded with repetitive written content. This may lead to follower tiredness, decreased engagement, and also unfollows or unsubscribes.
Whilst mass publishing can supply some performance Rewards, It can be essential for businesses to weigh the possible drawbacks meticulously. A well balanced solution that combines mass submitting with System-precise information optimization and strategic scheduling will help companies increase their social media marketing existence while steering clear of the pitfalls of more than-saturating their viewers.
Finally, the decision to use mass publishing really should be determined by a thorough understanding of the brand name's audience, their social networking conduct, and the particular objectives from the marketing and advertising campaign. Organizations really should consistently observe engagement metrics and adjust their techniques appropriately to make sure They can be delivering a compelling and interesting social networking encounter.
http://kxianxiaowu.com/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=182081 The Basic Principles Of captcha service